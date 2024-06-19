Lazio plotting £30m swoop for Man Utd academy starlet amid interest from four other clubs – report

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could be on the brink of his departure from Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Lazio have opened talks with Man United over a deal for Greenwood.

The Italian club are eyeing a £30 million move for the forward who excelled at his loan spell at Getafe last campaign.

Talks between the two clubs are developing positively and the fee could rise with performance-related add-ons.

He scored eight goals and registered six assists in 33 La Liga games and was named Getafe Player of the Season for 2023-24.

Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault against him dropped in February 2023.

The Red Devils are aiming to cash in on the player to avoid a potential backlash from a section of fans if they reintegrate him into the squad.

Man United should ask Lazio to increase their offer

Greenwood proved his quality last season and United must avoid selling him on the cheap.

The Red Devils need to recoup funds to increase their spending power. Greenwood is likely to head Old Trafford’s exit door and boost the club’s financials.

Other Italian clubs like Napoli and Juventus are also keen to secure his services. Barcelona and Valencia are linked with the 22-year-old as well.

With multiple clubs circling Greenwood, United must take advantage and drive their asking price up.

An offer of around £40m-£50m could be a massive boost considering proceeds from his sale would go down as pure profit in the club’s calculations for the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules given his status as an academy graduate.

Sending him out on loan is another option but that should be the last workaround for United.

Greenwood is out of contract in 2025, but the Red Devils have an option to extend that by 12 months.