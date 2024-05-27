Lazio Player Ratings vs Sassuolo: Zaccagni the Best of Underwhelming Bunch

The mainstream Italian sporting news outlets identified Mattia Zaccagni as the best Lazio player in their 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

The Biancocelesti hosted the already-relegated Emilians at the Stadio Olimpico on the final day of Serie A. Igor Tudor’s men had the bulk of the chances but had to wait until the hour mark to find a breakthrough thanks to Zaccagni’s freekick. While it wasn’t the purest of efforts, the bounce allowed it to skip past the goalkeeper.

However, Lazio’s lead was short-lived, as Mattia Viti headed home the equalizer from close range to give the Neroverdi a consolation point on their last top-flight outing before heading to Serie B.

Zaccagni the Best Lazio Player Against Sassuolo

Following the underwhelming display, the majority of Lazio players earned relatively low grades, including Elseid Hysaj and Taty Castellanos who both received 5/10. On the other hand, Zaccagni earned the highest note (6.5/10) after providing the Aquile’s solitary goal of the evening.

So here are the player ratings from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport as published by LazioNews24.

Il Corriere dello Sport – Provedel 6; Marusic 5.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Gila 6; Hysaj 5, Vecino 6 ( Felipe Anderson 6), Rovella 5.5 (Guendouzi 6), Pellegrini 6 (Lazzari 5.5); Kamada 6, Zaccagni 6.5 (Pedro N/A); Castellanos 5 (Immobile 6). Tudor 5.5.

La Gazzetta dello Sport – Provedel 6; Marusic 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Gila 6.5; Hysaj 5, Vecino 5.5 (Felipe Anderson 6), Rovella 5.5 (Guendouzi 6), Pellegrini 6 (Lazzari 6); Kamada 6.5, Zaccagni 6.5 (Pedro N/A); Castellanos 5 (Immobile 5.5). Tudor 6.