Lazio Pinpoint English Left-Back as Alternative to Hellas Verona Star

Lazio have reportedly identified Archie Brown as another option to bolster the left-back spot for next season.

The Biancocelesti haven’t had a top-notch player in this position for quite some time, with the likes of Elseid Hysaj and Adam Marusic having to cover on the left flank despite being originally right-backs, while Luca Pellegrini hasn’t been able to carve himself a starting berth. Therefore, Lazio are exploring the market in search of a new profile.

The capital side has been zooming in on Juan Cabal, as new Lazio coach Marco Baroni would relish a reunion with his former Hellas Verona pupil. The 23-year-old Colombian has been plying his trade at the Stadio Bentegodi since the summer of 2022.

Archie Brown Lands on Lazio’s Shortlist

According to Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio are also keeping tabs on Brown who has been playing his football with Belgian top-flight club KAA Gent since last summer. The source believes the Biancocelesti are seriously evaluating the Englishman’s credentials.

The 22-year-old started his career at Derby County before joining Swiss side Lausanne-Sport in 2021, and then moving to Belgium a couple of years later. The Birmingham native made 44 appearances across all competitions last season, providing his teammates with four assists. His contract with Gent is valid until June 2027.