Lazio “open talks” with Manchester United for Mason Greenwood

INEOS’ priority, heading into their first transfer window at Manchester United, is to buy wise and sell well, owing to the club’s concerns regarding financial fair play regulations.

In that regard, Mason Greenwood’s impressive showing in Spain with Getafe during the 2023/24 season could greatly help United in their efforts to raise funds this summer.

The United academy product’s versatility and impeccable ball-striking, which saw him register 10 goals in all competitions during his loan stint, has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Any transfer battle for Greenwood’s signature has the potential to soar his valuation in the transfer market.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Valencia have made a £25 million bid to sign the 22-year-old star.

Now, The Daily Mail is reporting that Lazio have opened talks with the Red Devils over a £30m deal for Greenwood.

The report reads, “Talks are developing positively over an initial £30 million fee that could rise with performance related add-ons.”

Lazio have been long-term admirers of the Englishman, having failed in their attempt to sign him on loan last summer ahead of Getafe.

However, the Serie A outfit are expected to face even more competition for his signature this summer, as it is understood Juventus and Napoli are also monitoring his situation.

Accordingly, United are now “bracing themselves” for other clubs to formally move for the forward.

The Rome-based club, however, are working on convincing the United player that their project “provides the best chance to continue rebuilding on the progress made at Getafe.”

Meanwhile, Greenwood is not the only right-winger on United’s books who needs to make a tough decision this summer, keeping his development in mind.

Facundo Pellistri, who also spent his time in Spain last season, is returning to Old Trafford after an unconvincing spell with Granada.

It is highly unlikely that the Uruguayan will get regular minutes under Ten Hag and finding a new permanent destination might be best for his development.

A recent report from Brazil suggests Corinthians are interested in signing Pellistri.

