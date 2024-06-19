Lazio open Greenwood talks - Thursday's gossip

Lazio are among the Italian clubs interested in Mason Greenwood, Arsenal could make a player-plus-cash offer for Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool join the race for Michael Olise.

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United over a £30m move for former England forward Mason Greenwood, 22. (Mail)

Juventus and Napoli also are competing to sign Greenwood. (Independent)

Arsenal could look to make a player-plus-cash offer for Newcastle's Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26. (Football Transfers)

Liverpool aim to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of French winger Michael Olise, 22, from Crystal Palace. (Football Transfers)

Tottenham have moved ahead of Aston Villa in the race to sign USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 25, from Juventus. (Football Insider)

Athletic Bilbao's Spain winger Nico Williams, 21, continues to hold out for a move to Barcelona, despite having talks with Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United. (HITC)

Villa's Matty Cash is already being monitored by AC Milan but now their rivals Inter Milan are considering the Poland right-back, 26, as a potential replacement for the Netherlands' defender Denzel Dumfries, 28. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)

England midfielder Keira Walsh, 27, is edging closer towards a move from European champions Barcelona to Arsenal. (90min)

Chelsea are interested in both Atletico Madrid's Spanish striker Samu Omorodion and Aston Villa's Colombia striker Jhon Duran, but will only sign one of the 20-year-olds. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are stepping up their search for squad reinforcements, with Lille’s Canada striker Jonathan David, 24, high on their shortlist. (inews)

Talks were advanced over a move for France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, from Nice to Manchester United but the deal is currently off because of Uefa rules over multi-club ownership. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United do not see agreeing a contract extension with Bruno Fernandes as a priority this summer despite the Portugal midfielder, 29, being linked with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. (Manchester Evening News)

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, has told Fiorentina he does not want to return to the club after spending last season on loan with Manchester United. (Athletic - subscription required)

West Ham are facing a battle to keep Mohammed Kudus with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad interested in the Ghana winger, 23. (ESPN)

Leicester City and Fulham are keen on Roma's Edoardo Bove but Premier League rivals Everton and Bournemouth are at a more advanced stage in their own pursuits of the Italian midfielder, 22. (HITC)

Brighton could block Stuttgart's attempts to sign Germany striker Deniz Undav permanently because of a buy-back clause in the 27-year-old's contract. (90min)

Southampton are the frontrunners to sign Flynn Downes on a permanent deal after having the English midfielder, 25, on loan from West Ham last season. (GiveMeSport)