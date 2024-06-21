Lazio Offering Different Deal Makeup For Manchester United Star

Lazio are prepared to offer goalkeeper Christos Mandas to Manchester United as part of a deal to sign Mason Greenwood this summer.

The Serie A giants have come in strongly to try and sign the Manchester United striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito to personally leading the negotiations and is desperate to get a player of his quality this summer.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and Lazio have offered a deal worth €18m plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause to try and meet Manchester United’s €40m asking price.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato), Lazio are also prepared to offer a player to Manchester United as part of a different deal.

They are ready to put in the same €18m as a cash bid plus let Manchester United sign goalkeeper Mandas as part of the agreement, if that is what Manchester United prefer.

The Lazio goalkeeper is wanted at Manchester City, who have already failed with a loan plus option to buy bid for him.

Lazio are ready to let Mandas move to the red side of Manchester in their pursuit of Greenwood this summer.