Lazio Offered Interesting Milan Talent Liked by Torino & Fiorentina

Lazio have been offered Milan talent Daniel Maldini ahead of the summer transfer window, setting up an interesting opportunity.

The 22-year-old Italian forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Monza, where he showed a number of positives under Raffaele Palladino, scoring four goals and providing one assist across 11 matches, looking exciting on both the left wing and in the number 10 role.

Lazio are on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder following the sale of Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail and have already identified a number of targets, including Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Feyenoord’s Calvin Stengs.

As reported by Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Milan are looking to ship out Maldini this summer and he has been offered to Lazio by his entourage. Attracting attention from Fiorentina and Torino, he has a price tag of around €8 million.

Whilst he’s not expected to be a priority for the Biancocelesti at this stage, things could change as the summer develops.