Lazio Offer Long-Time Midfielder to Torino Ahead of Transfer Window

Lazio have reportedly offered long-time midfielder Danilo Cataldi to Torino ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who is a product of the Biancocelesti’s youth system, was a regular feature under Maurizio Sarri over the last three years but was hardly included under his successor Igor Tudor, who mostly left him benched.

With Tudor now gone and Marco Baroni in the dugout, there had been hopes that Cataldi would find his footing again with Lazio, but the club have continued to look around for new midfielders and there are now doubts surrounding his future in the Italian capital.

Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) suggests that Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani offered Cataldi to Torino ahead of the transfer window, trying to find him a new club this summer.

The Granata did not seem particularly keen on a possible deal, but a new proposal could be made in the coming months.

Cataldi has made 246 appearances for Lazio since breaking into the first team back in 2013, scoring 10 goals and providing 16 assists in that time.