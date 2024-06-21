Lazio Negotiations With Hatayspor Talent Stall

Lazio are still working to finalise a deal with Hatayspor for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru but have hit a roadblock in negotiations.

The 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder was quickly identified by Biancocelesti sporting director Angelo Fabiani as an interesting target for the upcoming summer transfer window, able to play as both a playmaker and a right winger.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Negotiations With Hatayspor Talent Stall

21 Jun 2024, 5:00

Lazio Set Sights on Young Montenegrin Winger

21 Jun 2024, 4:30

Lazio Identify Hellas Verona Colombian as Primary Target to Reinforce Left Flank

20 Jun 2024, 13:30

Lazio have started to set up a deal with Hatayspor for Dele-Bashiru, ready to agree a €2 million loan with a €4 million buy option attached. The 23-year-old has already given his approval to the move and has been negotiating personal terms with the club.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio’s talks with Dele-Bashiru have stalled due to his salary requests, causing things to slow down. Negotiations will continue as the club push to find an agreement in the coming weeks.

This season, the Nigerian midfielder scored nine goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Hatayspor.