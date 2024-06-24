Lazio Negotiating Moves for Hellas Verona Duo but Remain Short of Asking Price

Lazio are still working on a double coup for Hellas Verona duo Tijjani Noslin and Juan Cabal, but have yet to reach an agreement with their counterparts.

The Biancocelesti have recently appointed Marco Baroni as their new head coach after agreeing a swift divorce with his predecessor Igor Tudor. The Italian manager was in charge of Verona last season, guiding the club towards safety despite seeing his squad depleted in the middle of the season.

Lazio Working on Signing Hellas Verona Duo Noslin & Cabal

So after making the move to the Italian capital, Baroni would like bring some of his pupils along with him. This includes Noslin, who is a 24-year-old versatile Dutch attacker who can either lead the line or play on the wings, and Cabal, a promising 23-year-old Colombian left-back.

But according to Radiosei journalist Alberto Abbate (via LazioNews24), the capital side’s offer fell short of Verona’s asking price. Lazio put €20 million plus bonuses on the table for the two players, while Verona are holding out for €25 million.

Nevertheless, Lazio president Claudio Lotito shares a solid rapport with his Verona counterpart Maurizio Setti, so the two parties are still negotiating in the hopes of finding the right formula.