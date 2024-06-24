Lazio Name Their Price for Man City Target

Lazio have reportedly set their price for their young goalkeeper Christos Mandas who now finds himself at a career crossroads.

The 22-year-old made the move from Crete FC last summer and managed to exceed expectations in his first campaign in Italian football. The Greek had his big breakthrough when first-choice goalkeeper Ivan Provedel suffered an injury in March. Mandas made the most out of the opportunity, proving himself to be a reliable choice between the sticks.

However, Provedel returned from injury in the final weeks of the campaign to reclaim his starting berth. Therefore, Lazio could take the opportunity to pounce on Mandas’ recent exploits to register substantial capital gains on a player who only cost them €1.3 million last summer.

According to Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24), the keeper is far from untouchable, as Lazio president Claudio Lotito would be willing to sell him for a figure between €15M and €18M including bonuses.

Lazio Want at Least €15M for Christos Mandas

The source recalls that the Biancocelesti had rejected an opening bid from Manchester City who offered €2 million to acquire the Greek on loan with an obligation to buy set at €10M. The Premier League champions are reportedly preparing a new and improved offer.

Mandas made nine Serie A appearances last term, recording five clean sheets in the process and conceding six goals. His contract with Lazio runs until June 2028.