Lazio Moving Forward for Exciting Hatayspor Midfielder

Lazio are moving forward to try and close out a deal for Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru within the next few days.

The Biancocelesti have already identified four players who need to bring in this summer alongside new coach Marco Baroni, looking to Salernitana winger Loum Tchaouna, a third striker, an attacking midfielder to replace Luis Alberto and a tactically flexible full-back.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Moving Forward for Exciting Hatayspor Midfielder

10 Jun 2024, 6:00

Baroni & Lazio Identify Four Key Transfer Priorities

9 Jun 2024, 7:30

Lazio Pushing for New Contract With Inter Target

9 Jun 2024, 6:30

Lazio identified Dele-Bashiru as an interesting option to bolster their squad and opened talks with Hatayspor recently to start exploring a move for the 23-year-old, who joined the Turkish outfit from Sheffield Wednesday last year.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio will hold a conference call with Hatayspor within the next 48 hours to try and finalise an agreement for Dele-Bashiru, who is enthusiastic about the idea of joining the club.

The Nigerian midfielder is valued at around €7 million, and the two parties will work on setting up the add-ons attached to the deal. The player resembles Michael Folorunsho, who shined under Baroni at Hellas Verona.