Lazio and Mourinho’s Fenerbahce battle for Samardzic

Lazio and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are among the clubs tracking Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, who has a price-tag of €25m.

The Serbia international is currently in Germany with his national team participating in EURO 2024.

He had been on the verge of a move to Inter last summer for €15m plus midfielder Giovanni Fabbian, but it all fell apart when his agent requested last-minute changes to the contract.

Samardzic was very close to Napoli in January, only for that move to be abandoned as well.

Clubs lining up for Samardzic

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, Lazio are ready to dive in for the 22-year-old creative midfielder following the departure of Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson.

However, former Roma coach Mourinho is now at the helm of Fenerbahce and there are suggestions in Calciomercato.com that he requested Samardzic for his new team in Turkey.

Juventus have long been linked with him too, so it remains to be seen who will pay the €25m asking price.

Udinese purchased him from RB Leipzig for €3m in the summer of 2021 and his contract runs to June 2026.

This season he contributed six goals and two assists in 34 Serie A games for the Friulani.