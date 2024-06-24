Lazio Midfielder Pushing to Prove Himself to New Coach Baroni

There are doubts surrounding the future of Danilo Cataldi at Lazio, but the midfielder is desperate to prove himself once again.

In recent weeks, reports emerged suggesting that the Biancocelesti were looking to sell the 29-year-old this summer and had been in contact with Torino to explore a possible deal. Whilst the Granata weren’t initially keen, the plan was to try again in the coming months.

Cataldi was kept on the fringes of the Lazio project under both Maurizio Sarri and Igor Tudor in the 2023-24 season, seeing just 1372 minutes of action across 28 Serie A matches, scoring just once in that time.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Cataldi is currently on holiday in Sardinia but is working hard with his personal trainer in order to ensure his fitness is high ahead of the pre-season training camp.

The 29-year-old doesn’t want to leave the Biancocelesti this summer and so is desperate to prove himself to Baroni in Auronzo di Cadore, where he’ll fight for his spot once again.