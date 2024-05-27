Lazio Midfielder Decides to Retire From Uruguay National Team

Lazio midfielder Matias Vecino has reportedly decided to retire from international duty, despite the upcoming Copa America.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has featured prominently for the Biancocelesti this season, playing often under both Maurizio Sarri and Igor Tudor, proving himself a useful and experienced member of the squad in the Italian capital.

More Stories / News

Lazio Midfielder Decides to Retire From Uruguay National Team

27 May 2024, 10:30

Lazio vs Sassuolo | Serie A | Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineups

25 May 2024, 5:00

Lazio Prepare to Say Goodbye to Fan Favourite Winger

23 May 2024, 9:30

Vecino, who is contracted to Lazio to June 2025, scored seven goals and provided one assist in 1907 minutes of action across 41 appearances for the club. He has already committed his future to Tudor’s project, not interested in a move away this summer.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, rumours began to circulate in Uruguay that Vecino had decided to withdraw from the national team and focus solely on his club career, despite the upcoming Copa America.

The reasons are linked to personal issues and are expected to be announced in the coming days, but it’s still unclear if this is a permanent decision or simply for the upcoming tournament.