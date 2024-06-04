Lazio and manager Igor Tudor could split amidst dispute

Roma’s in-city rivals, Lazio, could be heading for another coaching change after tensions arose in recent days with manager Igor Tudor.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Biancocelesti sporting director Angelo Fabiani met with Tudor twice over the past two days to discuss the future and the club’s summer transfer plans.

However, the Croatian expressed reservations with the strategy that was outlined to him—creating a significant gap between the parties.

Sensing his apprehension, Lazio have started eyeing potential replacements, with possible candidates including Fiorentina’s Vincenzo Italiano and Verona’s Marco Baroni, who’s also being pursued by Monza.

Nonetheless, both sides appear to be taking their time in making a decision. Meanwhile, Bologna has also shown interest in Tudor, as they are unsure about securing a commitment from Italiano, who they initially targeted to replace Thiago Motta.