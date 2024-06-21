Lazio Looking to Poach Nigerian Wonderkid Ahead of Chelsea

Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian teenager Hafiz Umar Ibrahim who recently surfaced on the scene thanks to an impressive trial at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old made waves when he scored 10 goals in six appearances at the Viareggio Cup earlier this year. He currently plays for Ojodu City FC and has a contract valid until 2026. But due to his immense talent, the striker is widely expected to leave the nest sooner rather than later.

As London World explains, Chelsea star Raheem Sterling convinced Ibrahim to undergo a trial with the Blues. The Nigerian youngster spent two weeks in West London, managing to impress former club manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff.

Lazio Aiming to Usurp Chelsea in the Race for Hafiz Umar Ibrahim

The source claims that the Premier League giants are still interested in the young bomber’s signature. However, they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the player’s club Ojodu City over a transfer fee.

Hence, this delay is leaving the door open for Lazio who are looking to overtake Chelsea and put the teenager’s signature on paper. The Biancocelesti have been closely monitoring the situation and will be hoping to reach the finish line ahead of the Blues.