Lazio looking at Greenwood, but would not buy from Manchester United

While multiple sources in England point Lazio towards Mason Greenwood, they would only be able to sign him on loan with an option to buy from Manchester United.

The versatile winger spent this season on loan at Getafe after well-known legal problems and domestic abuse charges, which were dropped in February 2023.

He is trying to revive his career and Manchester United are eager to sell, but slapped a huge €40m asking price on the 22-year-old.

Juventus and Napoli are among the clubs linked, while now Lazio are also being mentioned by the Daily Mail and The Athletic.

Lazio have Greenwood concerns

Of the trio, the Aquile have the smallest budget and would not spend that sum on a single player, so if they were to enter the discussion, it would be on loan with at most an option to buy.

The Biancocelesti are under new coach Marco Baroni and do need to replace Felipe Anderson following his free transfer to Palmeiras.

They still have Gustav Isaksen in a wide role and Sportitalia are confident a deal is imminent with Hellas Verona for Tijjani Noslin, so it is not clear where there would be much room for Greenwood.