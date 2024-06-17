Lazio Look To Keep France Midfielder but Aston Villa Could Emerge

Lazio are not interested in selling Matteo Guendouzi this summer and have backed the midfielder, but the possible emergence of Aston Villa could change things.

The 25-year-old Frenchman impressed in his debut season with the Biancocelesti, but the resignation of Maurizio Sarri and arrival of Igor Tudor changed things, with the player having a poor relationship with the Croatian coach.

Guendouzi seemed destined to depart Lazio this summer, but Tudor’s quick departure has caused a shift in the Italian capital. In his debut season, the midfielder scored three goals and provided four assists across 46 matches.

Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) details how new Lazio coach Marco Baroni called Guendouzi to let him know that he’s considered a central part of the new project in the Italian capital, not wanting to lose the France midfielder this summer.

The only real danger could come from the Premier League, where Aston Villa are working to finalise the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus. Should that deal complete and they emerge for the 25-year-old, a €30m price tag would be set by the Biancocelesti.