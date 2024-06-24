Lazio Launch Onslaught for Man United Outcast – Offer’s Details Revealed

Lazio are reportedly serious in their attempts to land Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood. The Italian capital side has launched a blitz in the hopes of securing the services of the 22-year-old star.

The Englishman was one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League, but his career hit a sudden halt due to serious accusations made by his girlfriend in October 2022. After spending 18 months on the shelf, the winger managed to put his career back on track in an impressive loan stint at Getafe. Nevertheless, Man Utd are still keen to break all ties with the player this summer.

In recent weeks, Greenwood has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, but it appears that Lazio have also entered the fray. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Biancocelesti have accelerated their attempts to sign the England international. They have been negotiating a possible transfer with the Red Devils in recent hours.

Lazio & Man United Negotiating Greenwood Deal

As the source explains, the Premier League giants have set their price at £30 million for the player whose contract will expire next summer. For their part, Lazio offered £20 million plus a 50% sell-on fee in case of a future transfer. However, United have rejected this bid, so the Italians will have to raise their offer.

The Biancocelesti consider Greenwood the right profile to replace Felipe Anderson who is joining Palmeiras on a free transfer.