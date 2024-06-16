Lazio Keeping Tabs on Panathinaikos Talent Thiago Romano

Lazio are one of a few clubs to make contact with Panathinaikos to explore a move for teenage talent Thiago Romano.

The Biancocelesti are preparing to carry out an interesting summer transfer market following the appointment of new head coach Marco Baroni, looking mostly to younger players capable of growing into key figures.

A new cycle is clearly on the way in at Lazio, even if many fans are concerned about the quality of Baroni in the dugout. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic left last year and Luis Alberto is off to Al-Duhail, removing two key figures, and Ciro Immobile is now in the twilight of his career.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Lazio are one of three clubs to contact Panathinaikos to explore a possible summer move for talented winger Thiago Romano, who is keen to leave the Greek side this summer.

Feyenoord and Torino are also keeping tabs on the 17-year-old winger, who is part of the Argentina Under-20 squad.