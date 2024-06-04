Lazio Keen to Sign Dutch Forward – Hellas Verona Name Their Price

Lazio are reportedly eager to secure the services of Hellas Verona star Tijjani Noslin. However, the versatile attacker won’t come cheap.

The Gialloblu signed the 24-year-old in January as part of a major squad overhaul due to their financial problems. But while many believed these changes would prove to be the club’s undoing, they eventually managed to avoid relegation under the guidance of Marco Baroni, with Noslin emerging as the ultimate hero.

The Dutchman scored five goals and provided his teammates with four assists in 17 Serie A appearances. His exploits have attracted the interest of several suitors, and chief among them is Lazio, as Alfredo Pedullà explains. The Italian journalist claims the Biancocelesti are seriously interested in signing Noslin this summer.

Verona Set Their Price For Lazio Target Tijjani Noslin

However, Verona will be looking to make a major windfall. The Venetians signed the attacker from Fortuna Sittard for just €3 million only five months ago. Yet, they have set their price between €15 and €16 million. The addition of bonuses would raise the cost to a total of €20m.

Noslin is originally a winger, who mostly operates on the right flank. But since joining Verona, he has excelled as a centre-forward. Therefore, the Dutchman’s versatility could prove useful for the Italian capital side.