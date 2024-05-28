Lazio Keen to Maintain Midfielder Despite Lucrative Crystal Palace Offer

Crystal Palace have reportedly presented Daichi Kamada with a hefty offer, but Lazio aren’t giving up on their attempts to maintain his services.

The Japan international joined the Biancocelesti last summer, completing a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. The player signed a one-year deal but has the option to extend the contract until 2027 unilaterally, but must activate this clause before May 30th. In the meantime, Crystal Palace are trying to sway him towards London, putting lucrative figures on the table.

According to Lazio Space X account, the Eagles have offered Kamada a five-year contract with a net salary of £5 million. This is a significantly higher figure than the €3 million he currently earns in the Italian capital. Palace would also offer him a reunion with his former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner.

Lazio Won’t Give Up On Kamada Despite Stern Crystal Palace Competition

Nevertheless, Lazio are still determined to convince the 27-year-old to remain at Formello. According to Radiosei (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Kamada’s agents Roberto Tukuda and Manuel Ferreira will be in Rome this week to discuss a potential renewal.

While the Japanese may opt against triggering the automatic extension clause, perhaps Lazio can find a new agreement with his representatives, one that includes a pay rise. The source believes the next few days will be decisive for the player’s future.

Kamada started his experience at Lazio on a slow note under Maurizio Sarri’s guidance, but has been an undisputed regular starter since the appointment of Igor Tudor in March.