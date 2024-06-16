Lazio Join Race for Intriguing Spezia Midfielder

Atalanta will not purchase Spezia owned midfielder Emil Holm, allowing Lazio to enter the race for the Swedish talent.

The 24-year-old Swede spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, where he struggled to settle, seeing just 1522 minutes of action across 32 appearances. In that time, he scored once and provided four assists, showing a handful of positives when given the chance.

Holm is most comfortable playing as a right wing back in a back-three but can also play as a right midfielder or right back when needed. New Lazio coach Marco Baroni is willing to use both a three and four-man backline, making the Swede’s flexibility intriguing.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Atalanta’s decision not to purchase Holm gives Lazio, Genoa and Bologna the chance to secure his signature from Spezia this summer.

The 24-year-old had an €8.5m buy option in Bergamo and could likely be snapped up for a similar fee in the coming months, making a deal accessible for the Biancocelesti.