Lazio Join Juventus & Napoli in the Race for Man United Outcast

Lazio have reportedly joined the queue for Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, which also includes the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

The 22-year-old was one of the promising youngsters to come out of the Red Devils’ academy in recent years. But after cementing himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford, the Englishman’s career was put to an 18-month halt due to legal trouble related to his personal life.

Nevertheless, Greenwood managed to put his career back on track thanks to a positive loan stint at Getafe. He contributed with 10 goals and six assists across all competitions, which attracted the interest of a host of admirers across Europe.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio have now entered the fray for the winger who is set to leave Man United. The England international could be a direct replacement for the departing Felipe Anderson, as he mainly plays on the right flank.

Lazio Ready to Juventus & Napoli for Greenwood

The journalist claims the Aquile have already contacted intermediaries in the last few hours to inquire about the situation. The report also mentions that Lazio president Claudio Lotito had already tried to anticipate the competition for Greenwood in January, but the conditions weren’t there to complete the operation.

However, Lazio will face stern competition for the player’s services, as Juventus and Napoli are also courting the talented attacker. And besides the Serie A clubs, the source also mentions admirers from Germany and Spain. The player’s contract with Man United will expire in 2025, so he could be available at a cut price.