Lazio Join Juventus & Inter Milan in the Race for Atalanta Wingback

Lazio are reportedly among the Serie A clubs that are queuing up for Atalanta wingback Emil Holm, as his future in Bergamo remains shrouded in mystery.

The Sweden international made a name for himself in Italian football during his time at Spezia. Following the Ligurian’s relegation to Serie B last season, he joined La Dea on loan with an option to buy.

According to Rai Sport journalist Paolo Paganini (via Footballskanalen), Atalanta are still uncertain whether to exercise this option and splash €8.3 million to keep the player in Bergamo or send him back to Spezia. After all, the 24-year-old couldn’t carve himself a regular place in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting lineup, with Davide Zappacost occupying the right flank.

Lazio Enter the Fray for Emil Holm

Therefore, several Serie A clubs have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old. Il Corriere dello Sport mentioned Holm as one of the profiles that Lazio are monitoring as they look to revamp the wingback department. Igor Tudor remains unconvinced by the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Elseid Hysaj and Manuel Lazzari.

However, Paganini also linked Holm with Juventus who could turn their attention to the player in case they fail in their bid to sign Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo. On the other hand, Tuttosport named Inter Milan as a possible contender for the Swedish player, as they would need a new right wingback with Denzel Dumfries potentially heading towards the exit door.