What Will Lazio Do with Isaksen Amidst Feyenoord Interest?

Feyenoord are reportedly interested in Gustav Isaksen but there’s a reason why Lazio are unlikely to sell the Danish winger to the Eredivisie giants.

The 23-year-old forward joined the Biancocelesti from FC Midtjylland last summer in a deal worth around €12 million, showing a number of positives during his debut season in Rome, where he scored three goals and provided four assists across 37 games.

17 Jun 2024, 5:00

In recent weeks, Lazio have been hard at work on their incoming market and have been negotiating a possible deal for Calvin Stengs with Feyenoord. During these talks, the Dutch side have brought up Isaksen several times, making their interest plainly apparent.

As reported by Il Messaggero (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio are unlikely to sell Isaksen to Feyenoord or another club abroad this summer as they’d lose out on the tax cut benefits of the Growth Decree, which would force them to pay more for his year in Rome.

As such, the 23-year-old could either stay with the Biancocelesti or sent to another club in Serie A, with a move to the Eredivisie being hard to imagine.