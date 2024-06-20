Lazio Identify Hellas Verona Fullback as Primary Target – Asking Price Revealed

Hellas Verona left-back Juan Cabal has reportedly emerged as a primary transfer target for Lazio this summer.

The Colombian started this career in his native Colombia with Atletico Nacional before making the move to Verona in the summer of 2022. His transfer cost the Gialloblu €3.5 million. The 23-year-old gradually cemented himself as a pillar at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Shortly following Marco Baroni’s appointment as Lazio head coach, Cabal landed on the club’s shortlist, as the 60-year-old would like to reunite with his former Verona pupil. This was first reported by Il Resto del Carlino (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) a couple of weeks ago.

Several other reports confirmed Lazio’s interest in the player, with Il Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) insisting that the Biancocelesti consider Cabal as their primary target for the left-back spot. The Roman newspaper also reveals that Verona president Maurizio Cetti named his price at €10 million.

Lazio Coach Baroni Keen To Renuite With Juan Cabal

Another report from the same source claimed that Lazio president Claudio Lotito is gunning for a double swoop for Verona duo Cabal and Tijjani Noslin, offering €15 million for both players. However, the Gialloblu hierarchy deemed the offer too low. Nevertheless, the rapport between the two clubs remains solid, so the Biancocelesti believe they can eventually find an agreement with their counterparts.

Moreover, Il Corriere della Sera (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) echoes Baroni’s desire to replace Hysaj with Cabal. Meanwhile, Sassuolo’s Josh Doig remains an alternative solution. However, Lazio would face competition from their arch-rivals Roma on this particular track, as the Giallorossi are reportedly keeping tabs on the Scotsman.