Lazio Identify Hatayspor Midfielder as Interesting Summer Target
Lazio are growing increasingly interested in a move for Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, having met his agent in Formello.
The Biancocelesti are in a state of flux following the unexpected resignation of Igor Tudor, forcing the club to quickly find a new head coach to take over the project in the capital. Hellas Verona’s Marco Baroni has been linked as the leading candidate for the dugout.
More Stories / Lazio Transfer News
Lazio Identify Hatayspor Midfielder as Interesting Summer Target
Lazio Set Sights on Young Partizan Striker
Lazio Kickstart Negotiations for Manchester City Youth Product
Despite the drama, Lazio are still hard at work for their summer transfer window, working on setting up deals for a number of targets as they look to rejuvenate the squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The club have secured a spot in the Europa League, setting up a strong foundation.
As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio met Paolo Paloni, the agent of Hatayspor Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, in Formello on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal for the midfielder, who is capable of playing in a number of roles in the centre of the pitch.
The 23-year-old has already signed off on the move to the Biancocelesti and has a price tag of around €6 million plus add-ons.