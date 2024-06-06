Lazio Identify Hatayspor Midfielder as Interesting Summer Target

Lazio are growing increasingly interested in a move for Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, having met his agent in Formello.

The Biancocelesti are in a state of flux following the unexpected resignation of Igor Tudor, forcing the club to quickly find a new head coach to take over the project in the capital. Hellas Verona’s Marco Baroni has been linked as the leading candidate for the dugout.

6 Jun 2024, 7:00

Despite the drama, Lazio are still hard at work for their summer transfer window, working on setting up deals for a number of targets as they look to rejuvenate the squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The club have secured a spot in the Europa League, setting up a strong foundation.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio met Paolo Paloni, the agent of Hatayspor Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, in Formello on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal for the midfielder, who is capable of playing in a number of roles in the centre of the pitch.

The 23-year-old has already signed off on the move to the Biancocelesti and has a price tag of around €6 million plus add-ons.