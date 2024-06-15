Lazio Identify Everton Striker as Possible Replacement for Castellanos

Girona are refusing to give up on Valentin Castellanos and Lazio have identified a possible replacement at Everton.

The Spanish side are keen to bring back the Argentine striker this summer as they prepare to sell Artem Dovbyk and have already submitted two offers to the Biancocelesti, with the latest currently sitting at around €15 million.

Lazio are not too keen to sell Castellanos this summer, believing him to have a place in Marco Baroni’s new project in Rome, but an offer of €20 million or more could lead to some reflections from president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Angelo Fabiani.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have identified Everton striker Beto as an interesting replacement for Castellanos, should the Argentine forward be sold to Girona in the coming months.

The 26-year-old Portuguese striker struggled to settle in the Premier League in his debut season, managing just five goals across 37 matches, and he could cost around €15-18 million this summer, an accessible price.