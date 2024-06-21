Lazio hold talks with Manchester Utd over Mason Greenwood move

Serie A side Lazio have recently held talks with Manchester United regarding outcast striker Mason Greenwood, who was loaned out to Getafe last season.

Greenwood impressed in his loan stint in Spain and has caught the attention of multiple Italian clubs. Il Messaggero today (via TMW) have added details to Lazio’s interest in the Englishman, who seems to have been offered to multiple clubs in the country.

Club CEO Claudio Lotito wants Greenwood and is pushing Lazio’s financial limits to potentially land the player. First contact was made some weeks ago and it has now materialised into contact between the two clubs in question. The United man is currently valued at €40 million and during talks with United, Lotito offered €18 million plus the future resale percentage of 50 percent to the Red Devils.

That doesn’t seem enough for United but Lazio could now offer goalkeeper Christos Mandas plus the €18 million fee, with the Roman club having recently rejected an attempt from Manchester City for the Greek. Lazio value Mandas at €18 million and as of now, United only want cash to sell Greenwood.

The next few hours will be decisive and it remains to be seen if other clubs join the race or not.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN