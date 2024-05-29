Lazio Finalizing the Last Details in Agreement for Salernitana Attacker

Lazio are reportedly ironing out the final details before announcing the capture of Salernitana youngster Loum Tchaouna.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for the Biancoceselti over the past few weeks. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the two clubs are only details away from finding a full accord on a summer move from Salerno to Rome.

The winger only joined the Granata last summer. Despite the club’s woeful Serie A campaign which ended in relegation, Tchaouna was one of the revelations of the season. He contributed with six goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Lazio Close in on Agreement with Salernitana for Tchaouna

Therefore, Lazio identified the youngster as the right profile to replace the departing Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian is heading back to his home country through the gates of Palmeiras, leaving a significant gap in Igor Tudor’s attack. Therefore, Tchaouna would arrive to fill this void on the right wing.

Di Marzio expects the transfer to cost Lazio circa €8 million. The journalist also notes that the player’s former employers Rennes will receive a 40% sell-on fee after relinquishing the player for free last summer.

Tchaouna’s contract with Salernitana is valid until June 2026. The winger is of Chadian origins, but has been representing France across various youth levels.