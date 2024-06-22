Lazio Face Uphill Battle for Intriguing Gent Left Back

Lazio have identified Gent left back Archie Brown as an interesting target ahead of the summer, but face an uphill battle for the Englishman.

The Biancocelesti have underlined the need for a new starting left back for Marco Baroni’s squad, needing a reliable figure in the role following doubts surrounding Elseid Hysaj and Luca Pellegrini. One player who has ended up on the club’s radar is Hellas Verona’s Juan Cabal.

Lazio Face Uphill Battle for Intriguing Gent Left Back

In the meantime, Lazio are still trying to finalise deals for a number of other targets across the pitch including Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Salernitana’s Loum Tchaoana and Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio believe Archie Brown would be a strong addition to Baroni’s squad but there are multiple issues that could delay or even stop a deal.

The 22-year-old Englishman has a price tag of around €10 million plus add-ons and is also followed by some clubs in the Premier League. In the past, Milan made contact to explore a move for the Derby youth product.