Lazio Evaluating Possible Move for Talented Boca Juniors Defender

Lazio are looking around for defensive reinforcements this summer and have started studying a move for Boca Juniors centre back Nicolas Valentini.

The Biancocelesti are in the process of welcoming new head coach Marco Baroni, who has already given his input for the club’s summer transfer market plans alongside sporting director Angelo Fabiani and president Claudio Lotito.

Lazio have already identified four of their key priorities for this summer, ready to welcome Salernitana’s Loum Tchaouna, a third-choice striker, an attacking midfielder and a tactically flexible defender.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio are evaluating a possible move for Boca Juniors centre back Valentini this summer, aware that he could arrive in a fairly low-cost deal considering that his current contract expires in December.

The 23-year-old Argentinian defender holds an EU passport and could be snapped up for less than €10 million. He’s made 47 appearances for the club since breaking into the first team, being a product of their youth system.