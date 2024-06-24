Lazio Draw up Offer for Electric Midfielder After Udinese Meeting
Lazio met with Udinese in recent days to start seriously exploring a move for midfielder Lazar Samardzic ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder emerged as a shining talent in the 2022-23 season and looked to be on the cusp of completing a move to Inter before everything collapsed at the final hurdle, leaving him with the Friulian side for last campaign.
Samardzic attracted the attention of Juventus and Napoli in the January transfer window but again stayed with Udinese, where he scored six goals and provided two assists across 34 Serie A appearances this term.
As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi and Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio met with Udinese on the weekend to start discussing a move for Samardzic this summer and they’re now ready to offer around €15-16 million plus add-ons for the midfielder.
The Biancocelesti are considered the only Italian club in the race for his signature but he’s popular with clubs from abroad, including Fenerbahce.