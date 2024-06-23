Lazio Make Decision on Danish Winger Amidst Feyenoord Interest

Lazio have decided not to sell Gustav Isaksen this summer despite the repeated interest from Feyenoord in the Danish winger.

The Biancocelesti have been in talks with the Eredivisie outfit for a number of weeks now, trying to set up a deal for midfielder Calvin Stengs, who could be the right replacement for Luis Alberto in the squad.

During these talks, Feyenoord have repeatedly reiterated their interest in Isaksen, who struggled to settle at Lazio in his debut season following his €12 million move from FC Midtjylland. He managed three goals and four assists across his first 37 games in Rome.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio are refusing to include Isaksen in the negotiations with Feyenoord for Stengs and have decided not to sell him this summer, believing he can play a central role in Marco Baroni’s new project.

Barring any major surprises, the 23-year-old Dane will be given a regular role on the right side of Baroni’s 4-2-3-1 system.