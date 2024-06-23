Lazio on Cusp of Snapping up Promising Barcelona Talent

Lazio are on the verge of securing a deal for teenage midfielder Cristo Munoz, who is ready to leave Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Biancocelesti are hard at work on a number of deals as the summer transfer market fast approaches, working to finalise deals for Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin.

Rumours have also linked Lazio with a move for controversial winger Mason Greenwood, who is being exiled from Manchester United this summer, but his lofty price tag makes a deal extremely unlikely. Other transfer targets include Gent left-back Archie Brown, Hammarby winger Viktor Djukanovic and Feyenoord midfielder Calvin Stengs.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio are on the cusp of signing Barcelona midfielder Cristo Munoz on a free transfer, ready to pick up another talented teenager.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a product of the club’s youth system but will not sign a new contract, making him a free agent at the end of this month.