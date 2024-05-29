Lazio on the Cusp of Renewing the Contract of Crystal Palace Transfer Target

Lazio are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new contract with their star midfielder Daichi Kamada.

The Biancocelesti signed the 27-year-old last summer on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. The player’s contract with the Italian capital side will expire at the end of the season, but he has the option to unilaterally trigger an automatic extension for three years. This clause is valid until May 30th.

The Japan international has also emerged as a transfer target to Crystal Palace who are looking to reunite him with his former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner. However, Lazio have apparently won the duel, as they’re currently finalizing an accord with his agent over a contract renewal.

Lazio About to Extend the Contract of Kamada

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, Kamada’s agents have arrived in Rome, as the two parties are now on the cusp of signing a new contract. The source believes the new contract will include a slight pay rise, with the player earning just above €3 million per year as a net salary.

La Lazio è sul punto di rinnovare il contratto di Daichi Kamada. Nelle ultime ore gli agenti del calciatore giapponese sono arrivati a Roma per definire ogni dettaglio prima delle firme. Guadagnerà una cifra leggermente superiore ai 3 milioni di euro. Il nuovo accordo… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 29, 2024

Moretto adds that the Growth Decree will remain applicable in this case, thus giving Lazio an important boost. This regulation grants significant tax reductions on the wages of players signed from abroad, thus lowering their gross salaries.

Kamada has become a first-team pillar for the Aquile since the appointment of Igor Tudor in March. Therefore, the Croatian manager would be delighted to have him at his disposal next season.