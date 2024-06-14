Lazio on Cusp of Finalising Deal for Exciting Salernitana Winger

Lazio are reportedly only a step away from finalising a deal for Salernitana winger Loum Tchaouna after he put pen to paper on his contract.

The Biancocelesti quickly identified the 20-year-old French forward as their top target to replace Felipe Anderson this summer and wasted no time opening talks with the Campania side, taking advantage of the strong relationship between the clubs.

14 Jun 2024, 6:00

Tchaouna shined in his debut season with Salernitana, scoring six goals and providing four assists across 35 matches, and he also attracted attention from Southampton, who were unable to beat out Lazio in the chase for his signature.

Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) details how Tchaouna has already signed his contract with Lazio and an official announcement is only days away, with the final details now being resolved. €8 million will be sent to Salernitana for the 20-year-old, a fair price for the young talent.

The Frenchman, who is currently away with the U23 national team, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract lasting to June 2028.