Lazio Could Reignite Interest in Unneeded Tottenham Midfielder

Lazio are thinking about entering the fray for unneeded Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the coming months.

The Biancocelesti have now started their new project under coach Marco Baroni, who has helped to identify a number of priorities ahead of the summer transfer market alongside president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Angelo Fabiani.

13 Jun 2024

Now that Luis Alberto has officially been sold to Qatari side Al-Duhail, Lazio need to find an important replacement to add some creativity to the midfield and have started looking around for possible options.

As reported by La Repubblica (via LazioNews24), Lazio are considering reigniting interest in Lo Celso, who only has a year left on his contract with Tottenham. He was an option last year but Maurizio Sarri rejected the idea, but things could be different under Baroni.

Napoli are also interested in the 28-year-old Argentinian midfielder, who has a price tag of around €10m, making a deal accessible for the Biancocelesti.