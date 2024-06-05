Lazio could attempt move for ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri

Serie A side Lazio seem set to lose Igor Tudor but they could now be ready to attempt a move for former Juventus boss Max Allegri.

Tudor is set to resign from the club and the exit from the Biancocelesti could take place in the next few hours, with a mutual termination likely to take place soon. Lazio are now looking around for potential replacements and one name linked is Allegri himself.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state that while a potential return for Maurizio Sarri remains only a ‘hypothesis’ and it hasn’t taken off, Allegri does interest the Roman giants. And Claudio Lotito too is a fan of the Italian, who recently left Juventus after a mutual termination and he could soon attempt a move for Allegri.

Marco Baroni and Miroslav Klose are currently the leading candidates for the role and the German could be roped in, unless Monza sign him first. An attempt could be made for Allegri but there are financial constraints that could hold Lazio back from landing him, but Lotito and Allegri have a very good personal relationship and that could be a helpful part in a potential move.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN