Lazio make contact for Max Allegri

Serie A side Lazio will soon look for a new manager and have made initial contact for Max Allegri, who has already departed Juventus after a mutual termination.

The Biancocelesti seem set to part ways with manager Igor Tudor, who is set to hand in his resignation and parties will part ways due to a difference in vision and that the Croatian doesn’t have a great relationship with the club’s players.

Allegri has been linked with Lazio in recent days and the move is slowly gaining some momentum. Alfredo Pedulla has reported that Lazio will indeed attempt to land the Italian this summer and they are slowly making attempts for him as well.

Claudio Lotito likes Allegri and has had telephonic contact with him recently. He asked about the potential availability of the ex-Juve boss, who is currently free and that could prove to be an advantage. Allegri has recently rejected offers from abroad and it remains to be seen if Lazio’s initial contact materialises into a formal move.

