Lazio Closing in on Deal for Liverpool Linked Playmaker

Lazio held a new round of talks with Feyenoord for Calvin Stengs and are now on the verge of securing a deal for the Liverpool linked playmaker.

The Biancocelesti believe the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder is the perfect replacement for Luis Alberto, who ended an eight-year spell with the club to join Qatari side Al-Duhail this week in a deal worth around €10 million, 12% of which will go to Liverpool.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Closing in on Deal for Liverpool Linked Playmaker

15 Jun 2024, 5:00

Lazio on Cusp of Finalizing Deal for Salernitana Winger

14 Jun 2024, 6:00

Milan Offer Torino & Fiorentina Target to Lazio

14 Jun 2024, 5:00

Lazio have kickstarted a new project under former Hellas Verona coach Marco Baroni and have already set their sights on a number of key targets including Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin and Salernitana’s Loum Tchaouna.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio met with Feyenoord on Friday to further discuss a deal for Stengs, pushing to reach an agreement worth around €12 million plus add-ons.

The Eredivisie side are also interested in Gustav Isaksen, but the winger is not part of the deal for the Dutch playmaker.