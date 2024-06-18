Lazio Make Castellanos Decision After Girona Offers

Lazio have made a decision regarding the future of Valentin Castellanos after multiple offers from Girona.

The 25-year-old Argentinian striker joined the Biancocelesti from New York City last summer in a deal worth around €15 million. Hopes were high but he wasn’t fully able to impress in Serie A, managing just four goals across 35 league matches.

In recent weeks, Girona have started looking around for a replacement for Artem Dovbyk and have submitted two offers for Castellanos, the first sitting at around €13 million and the second at €15 million. Both were rejected by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, who set a minimum €20 million price.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio have decided to take Castellanos off the transfer market ahead of the summer, not wanting to sell the striker despite Girona’s maintained interest.

The 25-year-old will continue competing with Ciro Immobile for a starting spot in Marco Baroni’s squad and he’ll now be looking to impress at the pre-season training camp.