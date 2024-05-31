Lazio boss Igor Tudor considering early exit as club fail to renew Daichi Kamada

Serie A side Lazio are at the risk of losing manager Igor Tudor due to their failure of agreeing a new deal with Daichi Kamada.

The Japan midfielder seems close to joining Crystal Palace and unite with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner and this is having an impact on the managerial situation at Lazio, report La Lazio Siamo Noi.

It is reported that Tudor saw Kamada as a key part of his project and the club’s future and the additional demand of wanting a release clause seems to have broken Lazio’s back in the saga. There is said to be state of chaos at Lazio over how things have turned out and the failure to sign the midfielder is directly in contrast to what Tudor wanted and it is clashing with his ambitions.

Tudor picked Lazio as his destination to grow and to make the team improve, but Kamada was seen as a key aspect of that plan. As of now, the club and the manager are going in different directions and that is what Tudor believes. The decision to not sign Kamada has brought the club at a crossroads.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN