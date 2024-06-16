Lazio & Bologna Targeting Talented Albania Left Back

Lazio and Bologna are both reportedly interested in making a move for Lokomotiv Moscow left back Mario Mitaj this summer.

The Biancocelesti are planning to shake up the squad in the coming months under the guidance of new head coach Marco Baroni and one of the priorities is to pick up a new left back to partner Luca Pellegrini, with Elseid Hysaj failing to hit the mark following Maurizio Sarri’s exit.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio & Bologna Targeting Talented Albania Left Back

16 Jun 2024, 7:00

Lazio Keeping Tabs on Panathinaikos Talent Thiago Romano

16 Jun 2024, 5:30

Lazio Identify Everton Striker as Possible Replacement for Castellanos

15 Jun 2024, 7:00

Lazio have already identified a number of important targets for the summer including Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Feyenoord’s Calvin Stengs and Salernitana’s Loum Tchaouna, with the hope being to complete some deals soon after the transfer window opens on July 1st.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio and Bologna are both keeping a close eye on Lokomotiv Moscow left back Mitaj ahead of the summer, interested in snapping up the talented 20-year-old.

The full back is part of the Albania squad for the European Championship and started in the group stage clash with Italy.