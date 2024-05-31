Lazio & Al-Duhail on the Verge of Finalizing Agreement for Ex Liverpool Midfielder

Lazio are reportedly on the cusp of reaching a final agreement with Al-Duhail over the transfer of Luis Alberto.

The 31-year-old has been plying his trade in the Italian capital since making the move from Liverpool in 2016. However, the Spaniard apparently grew unhappy at Formello in recent months, so he publicly pleaded with the club to release him from his contract in April.

But while club president Claudio Lotito wasn’t willing to entertain the notion, given that the playmaker’s deal is valid until 2027, so he made it clear that the player can leave for the right offer. And apparently, Al-Duhail have managed to present a proposal that the patron deemed satisfying.

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, the two clubs are very close to reaching an accord that would send the former Sevilla man to the Qatar Stars League. The deal could be worth circa €12 million, with Liverpool collecting a 25% sell-on fee.

Aggiornamento Luis Alberto all’Al-Duhail. I due club si stanno avvicinando tantissimo per una cifra totale di 12 milioni di euro. La trattativa adesso è molto avanzata. Il calciatore spagnolo ha già un accordo col club qatariota. C’è la volontà di arrivare ad una chiusura… https://t.co/aeJfwikQ9F — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 31, 2024

Moretto believes the negotiations have now reached a very advanced stage, with all parties sharing the desire to reach the finish line in the coming hours. It remains to be seen how Lazio will replace the creative midfielder ahead of next season. Alberto contributed with five goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this term.