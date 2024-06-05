Lazio Aim to Replace Ex Liverpool Midfielder With Feyenoord Star

Lazio have reportedly identified Calvin Stengs as the ideal profile to replace the departing Luis Alberto.

The Spaniard had expressed his desire to leave the club back in April, and he appears all set to join Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail. Therefore, the Biancocelesti are searching the market for a new attacking midfielder capable of producing the goods in the final third.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio have set their sights on Stengs who enjoyed a fabulous campaign at Feyenoord. In his 43 appearances across all competitions, the 25-year-old contributed with eight goals and a whopping 18 assists.

The source adds that the Italian capital club already tried to acquire the Netherlands international in January, offering circa €11 million, but to no avail. Stengs rose through the ranks of AZ Alkmaar and had brief experiences at OGC Nice and Royal Antwerp before joining Feyenoord last summer. His contract with the Rotterdam-based club runs until June 2027.

Pedullà also reveals that a meeting will take place at Formello today to discuss the Dutchman’s potential move. The talks will also involve Samed Bazdar, another Lazio transfer target. The 20-year-old is a Serbian striker who climbed his way up the ranks at Partizan. The Biancocelesti consider him an alternative to Hellas Verona star Tijjani Noslin.

The journalist believes Lazio could have an advantage in their negotiations with Partizan, as the Belgrad club’s sporting director Ivica Iliev used to be a Messina player back when current Lazio director Angelo Fabiani was in charge of the southern Italian club.