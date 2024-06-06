Lazio find agreement to hire Marco Baroni as manager

Serie A side Lazio have now found an agreement to make ex-Verona boss Marco Baroni their new manager this summer.

The Roman outfit confirmed yesterday that Igor Tudor has resigned and has departed the club after only three months in-charge, leaving them scrambling for potential replacements. Max Allegri was one name linked but he doesn’t seem keen on the switch.

La Lazio Siamo Noi have now reported that the club have made key progress in hiring Baroni. A verbal agreement has been reached and Baroni will be in Rome later today to discuss the final terms of the deal before signing a contract. Lazio want to offer him a two-year deal with the option for a third.

His entourage will try to close the agreement in the next 24 hours and then start the new project, weeks after keeping Verona in the Serie A in the last game of the season.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN